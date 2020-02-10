Night Music: February 8th, 2020

Here is the Night Music Playlist for February, 8th 2020 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Ballad From Oro, Incienso Y Mirra

John Bailey / O’Farrill

Can You Imagine?

FRR 001

6:51

Elite State Of Mind

John Bailey / Dillard

Can You Imagine?

FRR 001

6:16

Victim of Paradise

Richard Hastings

Victim of Paradise

Cexton CR9876

5:02

You Won’t Find Another Man In Me

Richard Hastings

Victim of Paradise

Cexton CR9876

4:29

In My Pocket

Greg Hatza

In My Pocket

Palmetto PM-2019

5:26

One for MC

Greg Hatza

In My Pocket

Palmetto PM-2019

5:10

Horns in the House

Heavy Metal Horns

Horns in the House

Danger DRR3111

4:56

Caught in the Middle

Heavy Metal Horns

Horns in the House

Danger DRR3111

3:40

Aerial Boundaries

Michael Hedges

Aerial Boundaries

Windham Hill WD-1032

4:45

Rickover’s Dream

Michael Hedges

Aerial Boundaries

Windham Hill WD-1032

5:00

9:00 – 10:00

Parker’s Mood

Roy Hargrove, Christian McBride & Stephen Scott

Parker’s Mood

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

4:18

Laura

Roy Hargrove, Christian McBride & Stephen Scott

Parker’s Mood

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

5:07

Afro Blue

John McLaughlin

After The Rain

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

6:54

Take the Coltrane

John McLaughlin

After The Rain

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

6:01

In Tempo

Sadao Watanabe

In Tempo

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

4:03

Memories

Sadao Watanabe

In Tempo

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

6:28

Evolution #9

The Grassy Knoll

The Grassy Knoll

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

4:00

Less Than One

The Grassy Knoll

The Grassy Knoll

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

3:46

Groovin’ High

Dizzy Gillespie

Birk’s Works; The Verve Big Band Sessions

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

3:51

En El Callejon

Potato & Totico

More Mambo: The History of Afro-Cuban Jazz

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

3:44

Confirmation

Charlie Parker

Confirmation: The Best of the Verve Years

Verve Compilation new releases August 1995

2:58