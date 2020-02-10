Night Music: February 8th, 2020

Here is the Night Music Playlist for February, 8th 2020 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Ballad From Oro, Incienso Y Mirra
John Bailey / O’Farrill
Can You Imagine?
FRR 001
6:51
Elite State Of Mind
John Bailey / Dillard
Can You Imagine?
FRR 001
6:16
Victim of Paradise
Richard Hastings
Victim of Paradise
Cexton CR9876
5:02
You Won’t Find Another Man In Me
Richard Hastings
Victim of Paradise
Cexton CR9876
4:29
In My Pocket
Greg Hatza
In My Pocket
Palmetto PM-2019
5:26
One for MC
Greg Hatza
In My Pocket
Palmetto PM-2019
5:10
Horns in the House
Heavy Metal Horns
Horns in the House
Danger DRR3111
4:56
Caught in the Middle
Heavy Metal Horns
Horns in the House
Danger DRR3111
3:40
Aerial Boundaries
Michael Hedges
Aerial Boundaries
Windham Hill WD-1032
4:45
Rickover’s Dream
Michael Hedges
Aerial Boundaries
Windham Hill WD-1032
5:00
9:00 – 10:00
Parker’s Mood
Roy Hargrove, Christian McBride & Stephen Scott
Parker’s Mood
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
4:18
Laura
Roy Hargrove, Christian McBride & Stephen Scott
Parker’s Mood
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
5:07
Afro Blue
John McLaughlin
After The Rain
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
6:54
Take the Coltrane
John McLaughlin
After The Rain
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
6:01
In Tempo
Sadao Watanabe
In Tempo
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
4:03
Memories
Sadao Watanabe
In Tempo
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
6:28
Evolution #9
The Grassy Knoll
The Grassy Knoll
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
4:00
Less Than One
The Grassy Knoll
The Grassy Knoll
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
3:46
Groovin’ High
Dizzy Gillespie
Birk’s Works; The Verve Big Band Sessions
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
3:51
En El Callejon
Potato & Totico
More Mambo: The History of Afro-Cuban Jazz
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
3:44
Confirmation
Charlie Parker
Confirmation: The Best of the Verve Years
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
2:58