Night Music: February 8th, 2020

By
Ammon Swenson, Alaska Public Media
-

Here is the Night Music Playlist for February, 8th 2020 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Ballad From Oro, Incienso Y Mirra
John Bailey / O’Farrill
Can You Imagine?
FRR 001
6:51

Elite State Of Mind
John Bailey / Dillard
Can You Imagine?
FRR 001
6:16

Victim of Paradise
Richard Hastings
Victim of Paradise
Cexton CR9876
5:02

You Won’t Find Another Man In Me
Richard Hastings
Victim of Paradise
Cexton CR9876
4:29

In My Pocket
Greg Hatza
In My Pocket
Palmetto PM-2019
5:26

One for MC
Greg Hatza
In My Pocket
Palmetto PM-2019
5:10

Horns in the House
Heavy Metal Horns
Horns in the House
Danger DRR3111
4:56

Caught in the Middle
Heavy Metal Horns
Horns in the House
Danger DRR3111
3:40

Aerial Boundaries
Michael Hedges
Aerial Boundaries
Windham Hill WD-1032
4:45

Rickover’s Dream
Michael Hedges
Aerial Boundaries
Windham Hill WD-1032
5:00

9:00 – 10:00

Parker’s Mood
Roy Hargrove, Christian McBride & Stephen Scott
Parker’s Mood
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
4:18

Laura
Roy Hargrove, Christian McBride & Stephen Scott
Parker’s Mood
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
5:07

Afro Blue
John McLaughlin
After The Rain
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
6:54

Take the Coltrane
John McLaughlin
After The Rain
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
6:01

In Tempo
Sadao Watanabe
In Tempo
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
4:03

Memories
Sadao Watanabe
In Tempo
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
6:28

Evolution #9
The Grassy Knoll
The Grassy Knoll
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
4:00

Less Than One
The Grassy Knoll
The Grassy Knoll
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
3:46

Groovin’ High
Dizzy Gillespie
Birk’s Works; The Verve Big Band Sessions
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
3:51

En El Callejon
Potato & Totico
More Mambo: The History of Afro-Cuban Jazz
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
3:44

Confirmation
Charlie Parker
Confirmation: The Best of the Verve Years
Verve Compilation new releases August 1995
2:58

