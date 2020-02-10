Night Music: January 25th, 2020

Here is the Night Music Playlist for January, 25th 2020 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

8:00 – 9:00

Pebbles in the Pocket

John Bailey

Can You Imagine?

FRR 001

5:08

President Gillespie Suite

John Bailey

Can You Imagine?

FRR 001

12:14

Jivin’ the Vibes

Lionel Hampton

Jivin’ the Vibes

Blubird 2499-2-RB

2:20

Stomp

Lionel Hampton

Jivin’ the Vibes

Blubird 2499-2-RB

3:07

Night Watch

Roy Hargrove / Dorham

Public Eye

Novus 3113-2-N

6:17

You Don’t Know What Love Is

Roy Hargrove / Raye

Public Eye

Novus 3113-2-N

6:20

Kiss Me Right

The Harper Brothers / Silver

Remembrance

Verve 841 723-2

9:49

Always Know

The Harper Brothers / Scott

Remembrance

Verve 841 723-2

4:14

9:00 – 10:00

Lost in Shallow Thought

Jenny Hill

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

7:54

Happenstance

Jim Gailloreto

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

5:11

Ocean of Quiet

Paul Hanson

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

6:11

Whatever You Can Get

David Pietro

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

4:57

Frankie

Dave Sletten

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

4:36

Miami Calls

Scott Kreitzer

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

4:32

Southwind

Unified Jazz Ensemble

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

9:11

Mongoose

Hilary Ashe-Roy & Paul Brock

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

7:51

Big Al

Damian Cremisio

Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire

Jazziz on Disc August 1996

3:59