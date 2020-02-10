Night Music: January 25th, 2020

Here is the Night Music Playlist for January, 25th 2020 with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Pebbles in the Pocket
John Bailey
Can You Imagine?
FRR 001
5:08
President Gillespie Suite
John Bailey
Can You Imagine?
FRR 001
12:14
Jivin’ the Vibes
Lionel Hampton
Jivin’ the Vibes
Blubird 2499-2-RB
2:20
Stomp
Lionel Hampton
Jivin’ the Vibes
Blubird 2499-2-RB
3:07
Night Watch
Roy Hargrove / Dorham
Public Eye
Novus 3113-2-N
6:17
You Don’t Know What Love Is
Roy Hargrove / Raye
Public Eye
Novus 3113-2-N
6:20
Kiss Me Right
The Harper Brothers / Silver
Remembrance
Verve 841 723-2
9:49
Always Know
The Harper Brothers / Scott
Remembrance
Verve 841 723-2
4:14
9:00 – 10:00
Lost in Shallow Thought
Jenny Hill
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
7:54
Happenstance
Jim Gailloreto
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
5:11
Ocean of Quiet
Paul Hanson
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
6:11
Whatever You Can Get
David Pietro
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
4:57
Frankie
Dave Sletten
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
4:36
Miami Calls
Scott Kreitzer
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
4:32
Southwind
Unified Jazz Ensemble
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
9:11
Mongoose
Hilary Ashe-Roy & Paul Brock
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
7:51
Big Al
Damian Cremisio
Jazziz presents Woodwinds on Fire
Jazziz on Disc August 1996
3:59