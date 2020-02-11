Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Rallies across the state took place today in support of the Alaska Marine Highway System. Plus: Defending Yukon Quest champion Brent Sass bests Michelle Phillips to win his third victory. And, one of the rescued Nunam Iqua boys explains how he and his brothers got lost in a winter storm.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Tyler Thompson in Dillingham
- Lex Treinen at the end of the Yukon Quest trail in Whitehorse