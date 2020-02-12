Senate confirms Kindred to US District Court

Joshua Kindred, then an attorney for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, at a conference in 2018. Photo by Heather Holt.

The U.S. Senate today confirmed Joshua Kindred to be a federal District Court judge in Alaska.

The vote was 54-41, with two Democrats joining the Republicans.

Kindred previously worked as a prosecutor in the District Attorney’s office in Anchorage. He also worked on environmental issues for the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, an industry trade group. He currently works as regional solicitor of the Interior Department in Alaska.

Sen. Dan Sullivan spoke highly of Kindred before the vote, saying his experience and knowledge of Alaska-specific land law would be an asset. Sullivan also commended Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for “prioritizing putting good, solid young federal judges” on the bench.

Kindred is in his early 40s, like many of President Trump’s judicial nominees. Federal judgeships are lifetime appointments.