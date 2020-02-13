Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

Chief Justice Michelle Demmert of the Central Council Tlingit and Haida Indian Tribes, left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski were two of the speakers at a U.S. Senate briefing on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Senator Murkowski briefs her colleagues on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Plus: A father-daughter team prepare for the grueling Iron Dog snowmachine race. And, an Anchorage textile artist sews together clothes and community.

Reports tonight from: