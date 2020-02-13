Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
Senator Murkowski briefs her colleagues on the issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. Plus: A father-daughter team prepare for the grueling Iron Dog snowmachine race. And, an Anchorage textile artist sews together clothes and community.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Clara Unger in Anchorage
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel