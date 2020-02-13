How educators and officials are dealing with the rise in teen vaping | Alaska Insight

While the youth tobacco rate has declined, one in four teenagers is now ingesting nicotine through a new, stylish product. E-cigarettes, or vapes, are a growing problem in secondary schools across the United States. But what’s inside the liquid being vaporized? And how will it affect this generation’s health?

Host Lori Townsend is joined by Cheley Grigsby, Tobacco Prevention and Control Program Manager for the Department of Health and Social Services, and Charlie Ess, Wellness Program Coordinator for the Rural Alaska Community Action Program (RurAL CAP) to discuss how educators and officials are working to combat the growing problem.

