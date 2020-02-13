Passengers who died in Yute crash near Tuntutuliak have been identified

The names of the four passengers who died in a plane crash near the village of Tuntutuliak February 6 have been released by Alaska State Troopers.

There were from the village of Kipnuk: Charlie Carl, 66, Carrie “Girlie” Peter, 45, and her son Quintin “Muggie” Peter, 18. Passenger Donna Mesak, 42, was from Anchorage as was the pilot, Tony Matthews, 34.

The plane, operated by Yute Commuter Service, was headed to the coastal community of Kipnuk but crashed 12 miles southwest of Tuntutuliak, killing all five aboard.

Related: Five dead in small commercial plane crash outside of Bethel

Related: The operators of the flight crashed last week, killing 5, had 3 other incidents in 2019