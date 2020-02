Passengers who died in Yute crash near Tuntutuliak have been identified

The names of the four passengers who died in a plane crash near the village of Tuntutuliak February 6 have been released by Alaska State Troopers.

There were from the village of Kipnuk: Charlie Carl, 66, Carrie “Girlie” Peter, 45, and her son Quintin “Muggie” Peter, 18.¬†Passenger Donna Mesak, 42, was from Anchorage as was the pilot, Tony Matthews, 34.¬†

The plane, operated by Yute Commuter Service, was headed to the coastal community of Kipnuk but crashed 12 miles southwest of Tuntutuliak, killing all five aboard.

