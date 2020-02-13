How vape shop owners are responding to the rise of e-cigarette use among teens | Alaska Insight

While the youth tobacco rate has declined, one in four teenagers are now ingesting nicotine through a new, stylish product. E-cigarettes, or vapes, are a growing problem in secondary schools across the United States. But what’s inside the liquid being vaporized? And how will it affect this generation’s health?

Alaska Public Media’s Mayowa Aina spoke to Kevin Collins, owner of Local Legends Vape Shop in Anchorage, about how vape shop owners are responding to the rise in teen vaping.

