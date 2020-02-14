Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Marsha Schirack-Olson (left) and Solveig Pedersen of P.S. Consulting, an Anchorage-based matchmaking business. (P.S. Consulting photo)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

In coastal communities, Senior citizens and people with disabilities struggle without ferry service. Plus: Competitors prepare for a series of changes in the Iron Dog snowmachine race. And, some modern dating advice for any hopeless romantics looking for love.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
  • Henry Leasia in Haines
  • Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • June Leffler in Wrangell
  • Lex Treinen in White Horse
  • Angela Denning in Petersburg

