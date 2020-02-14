Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 14, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Friday on Alaska News Nightly:
In coastal communities, Senior citizens and people with disabilities struggle without ferry service. Plus: Competitors prepare for a series of changes in the Iron Dog snowmachine race. And, some modern dating advice for any hopeless romantics looking for love.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Henry Leasia in Haines
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- June Leffler in Wrangell
- Lex Treinen in White Horse
- Angela Denning in Petersburg