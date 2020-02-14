Alaska Supreme Court says judge was wrong to stall recall of Gov. Dunleavy while appeal plays out

Gov. Mike Dunleavy gives his State of the State address on Jan. 27 in the Alaska State Capitol. Dunleavy proposed a lottery in the address, and a bill to launch a lottery was introduced on Wednesday. (Photo by Rashah McChesney/KTOO)

The group seeking to recall Alaska GOP Gov. Mike Dunleavy can proceed with signature-gathering while an appeal of the campaign’s legality plays out, the Alaska Supreme Court ruled Friday.

Anchorage Superior Court Judge Eric Aarseth had previously issued a “stay” that blocked the signature-gathering from proceeding, pending the appeal’s outcome. But the Supreme Court, in a two-page order, said Aarseth’s legal analysis was “incorrect” in granting the stay, because the group defending Dunleavy, Stand Tall With Mike, had not shown that it was likely to win the underlying appeal.

[Read the Alaska Supreme Court’s order here]

In its order, the Supreme Court ordered the state Division of Elections to prepare petition booklets “forthwith” to be issued to the recall campaign.

The recall campaign needs some 71,000 signatures to place the recall question on the ballot, which is 25 percent of the number of voters in the most recent general election.

This is a breaking news story – check back for updates.