Eating disorders are a serious health concern with a variety of causes

Did you know that 81 percent of 10-year-olds are worried about being fat and about 9 percent of Americans have a diagnosable eating disorder? Eating disorders — such as anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder — include extreme emotions, attitudes, and behaviors surrounding weight and food issues. On the next Line One, we’ll discuss the emotional and physical toll of eating disorders, and how to help those in need.
HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW
GUESTS:
- Grace Schumacher, dietician specializing eating disorders
- Jenny Loudon, Co-Founder of the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance
- Katie Kajdan Bell, LPC
LINKS:
- Information and resources for teenage/adolescent eating disorders
- National Mental Health Institute’s eating disorders summary
- How Taylor Swift’s eating disorder reveal helped me come to terms with my own
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
- Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:
- Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic offer extensive health information libraries
- MedlinePlus has a guide to finding reliable health information on the internet
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
- American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI)
- Carl Sagan’s Baloney Detection Kit and common logical fallacies
SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: