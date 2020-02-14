Eating disorders are a serious health concern with a variety of causes

(Petr Kratochvil/WikiCommons)

Did you know that 81 percent of 10-year-olds are worried about being fat and about 9 percent of Americans have a diagnosable eating disorder? Eating disorders — such as anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder — include extreme emotions, attitudes, and behaviors surrounding weight and food issues. On the next Line One, we’ll discuss the emotional and physical toll of eating disorders, and how to help those in need.

HOST: Prentiss Pemberton, LCSW

GUESTS:

Grace Schumacher , dietician specializing eating disorders

, dietician specializing eating disorders Jenny Loudon , Co-Founder of the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance

, Co-Founder of the Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance Katie Kajdan Bell, LPC

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

