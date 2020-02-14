LISTEN: Looking for love? These Anchorage matchmakers say the odds are good.

Marsha Schirack-Olson (left) and Solveig Pedersen of P.S. Consulting, an Anchorage-based matchmaking business. (P.S. Consulting photo)

Depending on how you feel about Valentines Day, it’s either a celebration of the love you have or a reminder of the love you don’t have.

For those looking for love, a pair of professional communicators in Anchorage say they have the answer: matchmaking.

It’s not the traditional matchmaking you’ve maybe seen before. This version of matchmaking involves introducing would-be lovers in person, as well as improving their experiences in the online realm.

It’s the work of P.S. Consulting, a partnership between Marsha Schirack-Olson and Solveig Pedersen, both of whom hold master’s degrees in communications and teach communications at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

As Pedersen told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, they’ve found a lot of people can use help with their online dating profiles.

LISTEN HERE: