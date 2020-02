Catalina Cuervo and Bernardo Bermudez star as Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in Anchorage Opera’s “Frida.” (Kathleen Behnke/Courtesy of Anchorage Opera)

This week on State of Art we’re hearing from “Frida” leads Catalina Cuervo, who plays Frida Kahlo, the iconic Mexican artist, and Bernardo Bermudez, who plays Diego Rivera, the famous Mexican muralist and Kahlo’s husband.

This biographical opera follows Kahlo’s difficult, but remarkable life and her relationship to Rivera.

“Frida” opens Friday, February 14 and runs through Sunday, February 16 at the Sydney Lawrence Theater.

