Are you a BP Alaska employee who didn’t take a job with Hilcorp? Let us know where you landed.

Pipelines lead to one of BP’s facilities on the North Slope. (Photo courtesy BP)

As state regulators continue to review pieces of BP Alaska’s proposed $5.6 billion deal to Hilcorp, we know many of its employees face tough decisions. BP says hundreds of its workers have taken jobs with Hilcorp. Others have decided to try to stay with BP or retire early or find work elsewhere.

At Alaska Public Media, we’re interested to learn more about the options weighed and decisions made by Alaska’s BP employees during one of the state’s largest oil industry deals.

If you’re interested to speak with a reporter, and share where you’ve landed, please reach out to Tegan Hanlon at 907-550-8447 or thanlon@alaskapublic.org. We will not publish your name or information without your permission.

