LISTEN: A story of love, loss and letting go in ‘The Adventurer’s Son’

A Dial family photo

Roman Dial is an Alaskan adventurer, as well as a biology and math professor at Alaska Pacific University. He’s also a father and an author.

Like Dial himself, his new book, “The Adventurer’s Son,” is multi-dimensional. It describes wilderness rambling and racing, the ecology of Alaska and the jungles through which he and his family have traveled.

And as Dial explained to Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove, the book is centered around a tragedy: It describes the disappearance of Dial’s son, Cody Roman Dial, who vanished in the rainforest of Costa Rica in 2014.

