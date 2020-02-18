Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Recall Dunleavy campaign responds as the Governor’s allies drop their Supreme Court appeal. Plus: public records offer a behind the scenes look at a controversial mining project. And, music students in Sitka learn to play songs with drawings.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Liz Ruskin in Washington D.C.
- Davis Hovey in Nome
- Ari Snider in Sitka
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Nat Herz in Anchorage
- June Leffler in Wrangell