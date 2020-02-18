Dunleavy defenders withdraw from recall case, attacking judicial impartiality

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks to reporters at a January 2020 fundraiser for Stand Tall With Mike, the group fighting the effort to recall the governor. (Photo by Nat Herz/Alaska Public Media)

The organization opposing the recall campaign against Gov. Mike Dunleavy has told its lawyers to withdraw its appeal of the recall, the Anchorage Daily News has reported.

Stand Tall with Mike said in a statement that “the public is better served by devoting resources to educating the public why this recall is unjustified (and) a waste of public resources.”

The group also said it’s clear the Alaska Supreme Court is determined to let the recall effort go forward.

Stand Tall with Mike also said in its statement that the court indicated in a call Chief Justice Joel Bolger would not recuse himself from the case. The group said Bolger “is a material witness in the case, and directly participated in the events that gave rise to one of the recall charges. Since then he has made public statements criticizing vetoes made by the Governor.”

The state has also appealed a decision by an Anchorage Superior Court judge to allow the recall to proceed. The judge reversed a state Division of Elections decision that invalidated the recall.

The court ruled last week that the recall campaign can start gathering signatures. It will require more than 71,000 to put the recall on the ballot.