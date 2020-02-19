How an Aerial Silk Dancer Uses the Alaskan Wilderness as Her Stage | INDIE ALASKA

Ten years has gone by since Aerialist, Stephany Jeffers fell in love with Aerial Acrobatics at a workshop at the University of Alaska Anchorage. After a few years studying Aerial in the lower 48, she returned to Alaska, but she found that there was no place to practice her Silks. What do you do when there is nowhere to hang and fly? With no audience watching and applauding you? You make a river bridge your Aerial rig and the Alaskan Wilderness your stage.

To learn more information about Aerial Acrobatics check out Stephany’s website.

Video and Story by Shiri Segal

Music by FirstCom Music