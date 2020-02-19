Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Communities counting on the ferry system struggle to stock their grocery stores. And, Governor Dunleavy responds to criticisms over ferry service cuts. Plus: Iditarod mushers drop off bags of food and gear in preparation for next month’s race.
Reports tonight from:
- Jacob Resneck and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
- Dan Bross in Fairbanks
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
- Davis Hovey in Nome