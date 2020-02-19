Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

Iditarod volunteers weigh and sort mushers’ bags of food and gear at Air Land Transport in Anchorage on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. The 1,000-mile sled dog race starts in early March. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Communities counting on the ferry system struggle to stock their grocery stores. And, Governor Dunleavy responds to criticisms over ferry service cuts. Plus: Iditarod mushers drop off bags of food and gear in preparation for next month’s race.

Reports tonight from: