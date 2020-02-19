Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Iditarod volunteers weigh and sort mushers’ bags of food and gear at Air Land Transport in Anchorage on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020. The 1,000-mile sled dog race starts in early March. (Tegan Hanlon/Alaska Public Media)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Communities counting on the ferry system struggle to stock their grocery stores. And, Governor Dunleavy responds to criticisms over ferry service cuts. Plus: Iditarod mushers drop off bags of food and gear in preparation for next month’s race.

Reports tonight from:

  • Jacob Resneck and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
  • Dan Bross in Fairbanks
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
  • Davis Hovey in Nome

