Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

ACLU of Alaska Executive Director Joshua Decker speaking during a press conference in Anchorage announcing a federal lawsuit against the City of Nome (Photo: Zachariah Hughes)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Debate continues in the Alaska legislature after the Governor proposes a supplemental dividend. Plus: An exploration of who gets to be called a “real” Alaskan. And, an Alaska Native woman files a sexual assault case against the City of Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Wesley Early in Kotzebue

Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg