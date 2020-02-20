Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
ACLU of Alaska Executive Director Joshua Decker speaking during a press conference in Anchorage announcing a federal lawsuit against the City of Nome (Photo: Zachariah Hughes)

Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:

Debate continues in the Alaska legislature after the Governor proposes a supplemental dividend. Plus: An exploration of who gets to be called a “real” Alaskan. And, an Alaska Native woman files a sexual assault case against the City of Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Wesley Early in Kotzebue
Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

