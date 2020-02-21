Gov. Dunleavy has new PFD ideas and questions the feasibility of an income tax | Alaska Insight

Valerie Kern
Gov. Mike Dunleavy released his budget plan in December. It included paying out a full permanent fund dividend, but also left a $1.5 billion deficit on the table for legislators to grapple with. The governor says he wants Alaskans to vote on new revenue ideas or even what else to cut. Is that feasible?

Lori Townsend is joined in studio by Gov. Mike Dunleavy to discuss his vision for moving Alaska forward.

