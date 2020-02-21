State of Art: New book examines African American history in Alaska

Six African American soldiers with three halibut circa 1896 to 1913. (William R. Norton/Alaska’s Digital Archives)

From whalers who left port in New Bedford, Massachusetts to soldiers who helped build the Alcan Highway, African Americans have a long history in Alaska. University of Alaska Anchorage history professor Ian Hartman recently released a book called “Black History in the Last Frontier.”

On this week’s State of Art, we’ll hear about Hartman’s new book, learn about some notable people, and what makes Alaska unique when it comes to race relations.

EXTENDED INTERVIEW

There was just too much good stuff to fit in our broadcast. We learn more about Hartman, his research methods and his Mr. Rogers connection.