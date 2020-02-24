Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
BP’s pending sale to Hilcorp could change the nature of philanthropy in the state. Plus: U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski discusses federal issues impacting Alaskans. And, another take on an almost century-old sled dog tale, from Nenana to Nome.
Reports tonight from:
Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Wesley Early in Kotzebue
Davis Hovey in Nome