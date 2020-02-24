Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Feb. 24, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
University of Alaska Anchorage’s BP Asset Integrity and Corrision Laboratory in the Engineering and Industry Building. BP donated $1 million to create the lab. (James Evans/UAA)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

BP’s pending sale to Hilcorp could change the nature of philanthropy in the state. Plus: U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski discusses federal issues impacting Alaskans. And, another take on an almost century-old sled dog tale, from Nenana to Nome.

Reports tonight from:

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Wesley Early in Kotzebue
Davis Hovey in Nome

