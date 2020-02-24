Pediatric blindness is incredibly common in Alaska. Here’s how you can help your child.

(Tim Pierce/WikiCommons)

Has your child had their first vision screening check? Are they seeing clearly in 2020? Pediatric blindness is particularly common in Alaska- one cause was discovered two decades ago and the other was just reported this month. Of all races and ethnicities Alaska Natives are most prone to retinopathy of prematurity, which is a cause of blindness. Let’s find out what we need to know to care for and protect our children’s vision.

HOST: Dr. Jillian Woodruff

GUEST:

Dr. Robert Arnold, pediatric ophthalmologist, Alaska Children’s Eye and Strabismus & co-founder, PDI Check

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: