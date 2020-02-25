Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020

Trevor Richards of Juneau Septic System with his family and his truck. (Trevor Richards)

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:

The University of Alaska Anchorage proposes widespread eliminations or suspensions of academic programs. Plus: Communities along the stalled marine highway struggle to pump their septic systems without pump trucks. And, how computer modeling of the weather is struggling with the “polar vortex.”

Reports tonight from:

Tegan Hanlon and Nat Herz in Anchorage

Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau

Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel

Claire Stremple in Haines

Kavitha George in Kodiak