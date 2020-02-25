Entomophagy: Eating insects

Eric Bork, Alaska Public Media
A photo of the Mt Sima Ski Area cafeteria counter; today’s lunch is BBQ Cricket Taco Tuesday! Photo by Adam Verrier.

On the next Outdoor Explorer, I’ll be talking about Entomophagy with Chris Gilberds, a chef from Whitehorse, Yukon Territory. Entomophagists are people who eat insects, and Chris Gilberds has a lot to say about why we should start incorporating more bugs into our diet. Insects provide lots of important nutrients and they can be harvested locally.

One note about this week’s show:  It was recorded spur of the moment, in the basement of Whitehorse’s local ski lodge at Mt. Sima. The acoustics of the room didn’t lend themselves to a high-quality recording environment, so the sound quality is somewhat lower than typical. Recorded live and in the moment!

