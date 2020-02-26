Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Banks around the world say they won’t finance new oil and gas projects in the Arctic. Plus: An investigation uncovers dozens of illegal and stolen firearms. And, the village of Noorvik grapples with a lack of safety officers.
Reports tonight from:
Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
Greg Kim in Bethel
Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Henry Leasia in Haines
Wesley Early in Kotzebue