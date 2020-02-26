Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Dozens of firearms seized as part of the ATF-led “Operation Cold Snap” in Anchorage (Photo: Zachariah Hughes)

Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:

Banks around the world say they won’t finance new oil and gas projects in the Arctic. Plus: An investigation uncovers dozens of illegal and stolen firearms. And, the village of Noorvik grapples with a lack of safety officers.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz and Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
Greg Kim in Bethel
Jacob Resneck in Juneau
Henry Leasia in Haines
Wesley Early in Kotzebue

