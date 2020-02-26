LISTEN: Publisher pulls book after accusations of racism around traditional foods

Mattak, sea mammal blubber (Lisa Risager/Creative Commons)

After some uproar on social media, a book publisher says it will cease sales of one of its books due to its cultural insensitivity.

As first reported by the Arctic Sounder newspaper, Capstone Publishing described its own book, “Take Your Pick of Disgusting Foods,” as racist and says it will remove the book from active sales.

That statement was in response to a tweet shared hundreds of times, written by University of Alaska Anchorage psychology professor E.J. David.

David, who has studied and written about racism and oppression, says the book is just one of the more recent examples of a centuries-old problem.

