Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Hair Science Barbershop and Barber School in Anchorage is decorated with Marvel superhero Black Panther memorabilia and other pieces of artwork that represent Black culture February 22, 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Concerns for Alaska’s economy as the coronavirus hammers the stock market. Plus: the University of Alaska president addresses the system’s future. And, how an Anchorage barbershop combines haircuts and community building.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage
Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
June Leffler in Wrangell
Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg

