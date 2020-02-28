Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Feb. 28, 2020

Hair Science Barbershop and Barber School in Anchorage is decorated with Marvel superhero Black Panther memorabilia and other pieces of artwork that represent Black culture February 22, 2020. (Mayowa Aina/Alaska Public Media)

Friday on Alaska News Nightly:

Concerns for Alaska’s economy as the coronavirus hammers the stock market. Plus: the University of Alaska president addresses the system’s future. And, how an Anchorage barbershop combines haircuts and community building.

Reports tonight from:

Liz Ruskin in Anchorage

Adelyn Baxter in Juneau

June Leffler in Wrangell

Joe Viechnicki in Petersburg