Change of plans due to coronavirus? Alaska Airlines is suspending cancellation and change fees.

An Alaska Airlines plane at Juneau International Airport on March 3, 2003. (Creative Commons photo by Gillfoto)

Alaska Airlines will allow passengers to change or cancel bookings without penalty for the next two weeks in response to travel concerns from coronavirus.

The company announced Thursday, Feb. 27, that between now and March 12, any passenger can change or cancel a flight reservation and receive a full travel credit good for up to one year.

According to the press release, passengers will still have to pay any difference between fares for rebooked trips.

The temporary policy applies to all fare levels.

Asked whether Alaska Airlines will consider expanding the policy beyond March 12, spokesman Tim Thompson said the company is continually monitoring the situation.