LISTEN: The HistoryMakers project returns to Anchorage to collect stories from black Alaskans.

Headshot of Eleanor Andrews. Andrews recently provided an oral history to The HistoryMakers project which chronicles the lives of prominent African-Americans. (Screengrab/www.thehistorymakers.org/biography/eleanor-louise-andrews)

The HistoryMakers, a Chicago based organization that documents the life stories and accomplishments of African Americans across the country, are once again in Alaska to record interviews with prominent black Alaskans.

Producers with the HistoryMakers were here in 2018 and interviewed Alaskans such as Judge Larry Card, Anchorage attorney Rex Butler, the late Senator Bettye Davis and others.

On this trip, Anchorage resident Eleanor Andrews is one of the interview subjects.

Eleanor says she got started in Alaska in Fairbanks in the ’60s and found a lot of opportunity in the new state. She worked a wide range of jobs, including in juvenile corrections at McLaughlin youth center in Anchorage, and then as a union contract negotiator. She says as the first female business rep for the IBEW, she was small, but mighty.

