State of Art: Young performers can cut their teeth at these Anchorage under 21 open mics

(Image courtesy of the Anchorage Music Co-op/Under 21 Open Mic)

Being a young performer can be tough in Anchorage. If you’re not old enough to drink, your options of venues are slim. That’s why the Anchorage Music Co-op teamed up with local youth to establish Under 21 Open Mic.

This week on State of Art, we’re hearing from musician and organizer Jamie Whiteman. We learn about the open mics, what to expect and how to get involved.

NEXT EVENTS:

Middle Way Cafe

Thursday, March 12 @ 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, April 9 @ 5:30 p.m.



Hula Hands (Mt. View)

Tuesday, March 17 @ 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 21 @ 5:30 p.m.



LINKS:

Anchorage Music Co-op

Under 21 Open Mic on Facebook











