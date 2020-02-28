University of Alaska president says a ‘phoenix’ will rise from the ashes

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen appears on Forum@360 in Juneau in 2018. (Rashah McChesney/Alaska’s Energy Desk)

University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen put a positive spin on the university’s outlook in his 2020 State of the University address Friday afternoon.

His speech during the AlaskaCAN! Conference in Anchorage largely focused on the University’s accomplishments and value to the state.

“Our research really provides terrific quality for what happens in our classrooms. In addition to that, it is an economic engine. With the state’s investment of $25 million we return $150 million,” he said.

But Johnsen, did not shy away from the university’s current budget woes.

In 2019, the governor proposed an unprecedented 41% cut to the university’s budget. Ultimately, the governor and board of regents were able to shave that down to a 21% cut.

“Had that [initial] cut gone into effect, we would be attending a memorial service here today rather than recommitting ourselves to serving the state’s need for a strong, resilient university system,” he said.

The address follows an announcement this week that University of Alaska Anchorage leaders are proposing to delete, suspend or revise more than two dozen academic programs. That’s in response to the agreed upon $70 million cut to the university system budget over the next three years.

He said reviews are taking place across all campuses.

“Yes, tough decisions will need to be made. Programs will be reduced and discontinued,” he said. “But as we take our destiny in our own hands, as these decisions are made, the interests of our students are first, always.”

The announcement is the latest is a series of concerning news for the University of Alaska.

In January, preliminary data from the University also showed that the Anchorage campus experienced a 10% drop in enrollment this fall – one of the largest declines the campus has seen in years.

But, Johnsen likened the university to a phoenix that rises from the ashes with “life and hope and light, with resilience.”

The university, he said, is planning for the future.

“And that vision for the University of Alaska in 2040 is for a seamless higher education system – a network, if you will,” he said. “With access for students and faculty and staff and community people, no matter where they are in their lives, to all of the high quality opportunities that the University offers for discovery, and learning, and service.”

Johnsen said that the university is in the early stages of its first-ever statewide philanthropic campaign. It is also working to increase enrollment and generate revenue through tuition and by obtaining research funds.

