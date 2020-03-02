Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 2, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
The Recall Dunleavy campaign begins signature gathering. Plus: A senate bill that will commemorate a tragedy moves forward. And, researchers struggle to explain why the Cook Inlet beluga whale population continues to decline.
Reports tonight from:
Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Wesley Early in Kotzebue
Andrew Kitchenman and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Kavitha George in Kodiak