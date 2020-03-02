Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 2, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Cook Inlet beluga. (Photo by Paul Wade/NOAA)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

The Recall Dunleavy campaign begins signature gathering. Plus: A senate bill that will commemorate a tragedy moves forward. And, researchers struggle to explain why the Cook Inlet beluga whale population continues to decline.

Reports tonight from:

Nat Herz and Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage
Dan Bross and Robyne in Fairbanks
Eric Stone in Ketchikan
Wesley Early in Kotzebue
Andrew Kitchenman and Adelyn Baxter in Juneau
Katherine Rose in Sitka
Kavitha George in Kodiak

