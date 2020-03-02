Legends of the last great race are here to celebrate Iditarod 2020

DeeDee Jonroe walking her dogs into the Finger Lakes checkpoint. (Photo by Zachariah Hughes/ Alaska Public Media)

Camping at 40 below zero, getting lost in a blizzard, tangling with moose and relying on the skill and savvy of dogs is all part of being an Iditarod musher. What can we expect from this year’s field of racers? How have trail conditions and sled designs changed over the decades? And who’s trail stories are the most…hellacious? It’s all about the Iditarod when race icons Jeff King and DeeDee Jonrowe join us for the next Talk of Alaska.

Jeff King , four-time Iditarod champion

, four-time Iditarod champion DeeDee Jonrowe, three-time Iditarod runner up

