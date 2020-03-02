Show some backbone: delving into surgery of the spine

(Hans Braxmeier/WikiCommons)

Our spine is a dynamic structure. Problems of the spine can manifest themselves in many ways, like back pain, neck pain, and even shooting pain down your arms and legs. Not all back problems require surgery, however, there are some conditions where surgery can make a big difference. Join Dr. Justin Clark for a discussion on back pain and surgery of the spine.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

LINKS:

North American Spine Society offers an extensive catalog of information about back pain and surgery

The Mayo Clinic’s information about symptoms and causes of back pain

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)

Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)

before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air) Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by: