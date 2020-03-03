Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, March 3, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Tuesday on Alaska News Nightly:
A top executive at the Denali Commission faces several civil rights complaints from female employees. Plus: the killing of a polar bear in Kaktovik raises issues around how animals and humans share a changing environment. And, Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach talks concerns and values of the race.
Reports tonight from:
- Liz Ruskin, Zachariah Hughes, and Nat Herz in Anchorage
- Krysti Shallenberger in Bethel
- Jacob Resneck in Juneau