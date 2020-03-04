Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, March 4, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Wednesday on Alaska News Nightly:
Some Alaska lawmakers praise the Governor after the House passes a state budget. Plus: Anchorage stores see products fly off the shelves over coronavirus concerns. And, a new exhibit explores the early effort by Alaskan women to fight for the vote.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman in Juneau
- Zachariah Hughes in Anchorage
- Anna Rose MacArthur in Bethel
- Hope McKenney in Unalaska
- Claire Stremple in Haines
- June Leffler in Wrangell