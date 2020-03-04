LISTEN: New Iditarod CEO looks forward to first race at the helm

Sled dogs at the ceremonial start of the 2018 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race in Anchorage on March 3, 2018. (Alaska Public Media/KNOM photo)

The thousand-mile Iditarod kicks off with the ceremonial start in downtown Anchorage on Saturday, and this year’s race will be the first for its new CEO Rob Urbach, who took over in July.

Iditarod CEO Rob Urbach (Iditarod photo)

In recent years, the Iditarod has struggled with sponsors pulling out, a so-called “dog-doping” scandal and accusations that its board of directors had conflicts of interest. In the meantime, the board has been overhauled and expanded, and there have been some new race rules put in place, as the Iditarod grapples with various issues and increased scrutiny.

Urbach came to the Iditarod after six years as CEO of USA Triathlon and, previously, had worked in sports marketing and management.

Now at the Iditarod’s helm, Urbach told Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove that he first became a fan of the Iditarod about 20 years ago.

LISTEN HERE: