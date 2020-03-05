Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:
State officials continue to prepare for the arrival of coronavirus cases. Plus: new research studies how women participate differently in Alaska’s fisheries. And, a pilot program that increased lunch and recess time at several Anchorage elementary schools could have national implications.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Rashah McChesney in Juneau
- Eric Stone in Ketchikan
- Wesley Early in Kotzebue
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- Tegan Hanlon in Anchorage