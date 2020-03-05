Anchorage School District outlines plan for coronavirus preparedness

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

In an email to families Wednesday evening, the Anchorage School District outlined how it is preparing for an outbreak of coronavirus.

At this time, the district is taking a number of actions including suspending handshaking routines and attendance awards and increasing sanitation of schools and buses. It is not, however, allowing students to wear masks in school unless coordinated with the school nurse.

The district also said it has an infectious disease plan in place, and encouraged families to have a plan in the event that a school is forced to close. Families should have a childcare plan for short- and long-term closures and know how to reach their child’s teacher via email.

As students prepare for spring break next week and potential family vacations, the district also asked that families stay abreast of the latest travel guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Also, if a student must be absent from school when they return, families should communicate with school administrators about the nature of the absence.

Last Friday, the district announced that it has cancelled all school sponsored international travel for students and staff through April 2020, due to risk of contracting coronavirus or being isolated outside of the state. According to this update, the district has also cancelled all domestic school-sponsored travel.

