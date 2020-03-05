Coronavirus update, March 5: Eight negative tests, one pending; school districts weigh travel restrictions

Anchorage School District Superintendent Deena Bishop at school district headquarters in 2019. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

The Anchorage School District announced Wednesday it has cancelled all school sponsored out-of-state travel through April, adding to the cancellation it announced last week of international trips.

The school districts in Fairbanks and Juneau have not announced on their websites any cancelled travel due to the virus.

Related: The risk of coronavirus remains low in Alaska, but empty Anchorage store shelves reveal rising anxiety

There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Alaska, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services.

As of midday, the department had one person who had been tested but had not yet received test results. Since the start of the year, it has tested nine people with no one testing positive for the virus.

Follow all our coronavirus coverage.

Correction: A previous version of this story overstated the number of negative test results. The story and headline have been updated.