Coronavirus is spreading worldwide, and Alaska officials are preparing for its arrival

COVID-19 diagnostic panel (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)

Coronavirus is spreading rapidly across the globe. While Alaska has not yet had any confirmed cases, the United States has, and health and emergency preparedness officials are getting ready to combat the virus locally. What do those plans look like and how can you best prepare in your own life? We’ll discuss coronavirus on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Annie Feidt

GUESTS:

Audrey Gray​, Emergency Programs Manager, Anchorage Health Department

ADDITIONAL LINKS:

The CDC’s coronavirus homepage has the most up to date information about COVID-19

PARTICIPATE:

Call 550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (comments may be read on air)

Post your comment before, during or after the live broadcast (comments may be read on air).

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Talk of Alaska updates automatically by email, RSS or podcast.