Getting to the heart of cardiac surgery

By
Zakiya McCummings, Alaska Public Media
-

While open heart surgery used to be required for the treatment of certain types of heart disease and heart valve replacements, in many cases minimally invasive techniques are now replacing or delaying surgery. Join me, Host Dr Justin Clark for Line One, a discussion of the overlapping fields of interventional cardiology and cardiac surgery.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark
GUESTS:

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE:

  • Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752  (statewide) during the live broadcast (10:00 – 11:00am)
  • Send email to lineone@alaskapublic.org before, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
  • Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

LINE ONE’S FAVORITE HEALTH AND SCIENCE LINKS:

SUBSCRIBE: Get Line One: Your Health Connection updates automatically by:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR