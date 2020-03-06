Getting to the heart of cardiac surgery

While open heart surgery used to be required for the treatment of certain types of heart disease and heart valve replacements, in many cases minimally invasive techniques are now replacing or delaying surgery. Join me, Host Dr Justin Clark for Line One, a discussion of the overlapping fields of interventional cardiology and cardiac surgery.

HOST: Dr. Justin Clark

GUESTS:

Dr Stan Watkins , Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute

, Alaska Heart and Vascular Institute Dr Kenton Stephens, Cardiothoracic surgeon

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

