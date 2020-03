Snowmachine crews break trail through deep snow in the Happy River steps area ahead of the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. (Courtesy Iditarod trail breakers)

On the eve of Iditarod 2020, we discuss four-time champion Jeff King dropping out due to a medical emergency, how his rookie handler is taking King’s top-notch team, and how heavy snow along the Iditarod Trail (a trench in places) will surely affect this year’s race. Host Casey Grove is joined in the studio by Alaska Public Media reporters Tegan Hanlon and Zachariah Hughes.