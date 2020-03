Iditapod host Casey Grove interviews Iditarod musher Quince Mountain at the ceremonial start of the 2020 Iditarod in downtown Anchorage on Saturday, March 7. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

The Iditapodders took to the streets of downtown Anchorage, and the trails of midtown Anchorage, for the ceremonial start of the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. Alaska Public Media reporters Zachariah Hughes and Tegan Hanlon joined Iditapod host Casey Grove in talking to mushers, but then Casey hopped on a sled with Quince Mountain, riding the entire 11-mile course. AKPM reporter Liz Ruskin also joined in with an audio postcard from the trail-side parties.