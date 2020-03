Rookie musher Mille Porsild of Denmark eyes a hotdog offered to her on the Chester Creek trail. This handoff was successful. Others weren’t (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

“Trailgate” parties are a tradition in some Anchorage neighborhoods. For these fans, the ceremonial start of the Iditarod is a chance to share a moment, and maybe a hotdog, with their favorite mushers. Alaska Public Media’s Liz Ruskin has this audio postcard featuring one party in South Addition and another along Chester Creek near Airport Heights.

Note: Shouts of “Dog down!” refer to dropped hot dogs. No canines were injured in the recording of this audio postcard.