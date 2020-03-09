Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 9, 2020

By
Mayowa Aina, Alaska Public Media - Anchorage
-
Musher Mille Porsild at the 2020 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race ceremonial start in Anchorage Saturday, March 7, 2020. (Zachariah Hughes/Alaska Public Media)

Monday on Alaska News Nightly:

Governor Dunleavy tries to reassure Alaskans as the coronavirus upends the global economy. Plus: Training dogs as a rookie Iditarod musher. And, a Wrangell basketball player finally gets a chance to play after spending years on the bench.

Reports tonight from:

  • Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
  • Tripp Crouse and Ben Matheson in Anchorage
  • Kavitha George in Kodiak
  • Greg Kim in Bethel
  • June Leffler in Wrangell

