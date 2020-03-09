Alaska News Nightly: Monday, March 9, 2020

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. You can subscribe to Alaska Public Media’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Monday on Alaska News Nightly:
Governor Dunleavy tries to reassure Alaskans as the coronavirus upends the global economy. Plus: Training dogs as a rookie Iditarod musher. And, a Wrangell basketball player finally gets a chance to play after spending years on the bench.
Reports tonight from:
- Andrew Kitchenman and Jacob Resneck in Juneau
- Tripp Crouse and Ben Matheson in Anchorage
- Kavitha George in Kodiak
- Greg Kim in Bethel
- June Leffler in Wrangell