This month Arctic Entries brings you “#Blessed: stories of luck, gratitude and karma.” In the spirit of This American Life, The Moth and other storytelling events, Arctic Entries brings Alaskans to the stage to share their personal stories: funny, sad and sweet. At every performance, people tell a seven-minute long true story about themselves relating to the show’s theme. Local musicians perform a few songs as well. Proceeds made from Arctic Entries’s ticket sales go to a non-profit partner selected at the beginning of each season.

Storytellers:

Elijah Haines – King

Elizabeth Manning – My Bear Story

Julie Ayers – Wellness and Healing

Catherine Sullivan – Let’s Talk About Babies

Sophia Lee – Blessing in Disguise

Esther Smith – Love Across Borders

Daija Cornelious – 10 Years of Darkness

BROADCAST: Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m.