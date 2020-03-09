Iditapod: An Iditarod restart switcheroo (and more snow)

Zoya DeNure of Delta Junction takes a hot dog from a young trailgater on the Campbell Creek trail near Airport Heights. (Liz Ruskin/Alaska Public Media)

The 2020 Iditarod began in earnest Sunday with the official restart in Willow, where, to the surprise of many, musher John Schandelmeier replaced his wife, Zoya Denure, who reportedly had some last-second health issues. What wasn’t a surprise, at least for this winter, was more snow! We have a report on that from Danny Seavey, as well as a dog profile, a listener question and more. Host Casey Grove is joined by Alaska Public Media’s Tegan Hanlon.

[Related: Follow all of our coverage of the 2020 Iditarod here.]